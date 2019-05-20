Home

Lavinia A. Harding, 56, of Circleville, passed away May 18, 2019. She was born January 1, 1963 in Circleville to Raymond and Marjorie (Marshall) Harding.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Raymond Lee Harding.
Lavinia is survived by her husband, Charles Levan; children, Jeremy (Mary) and Daniel Harding; grandchildren, Taylor, Jeremy and Daniel II; brother, Keith Harding; sisters, Crystal Pennington and Rena Jones; special nieces, Thristian and Bobby Harding and Billy Dawson, "grandson" Carter Hardin; and, several other nieces and nephews. She had many friends and a special friend, Rick Giffin.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to Wellman Funeral Home in Lavinia's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 21, 2019
