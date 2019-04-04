Home

Lavonna Marie Disbennett Obituary
Lavonna Marie Disbennett, 75, of Laurelville, went home with the Lord, April 2, 2019. 
She was born on April 14, 1943 in Laurelville, Ohio, the daughter of Wavalene "Jinks" Whitcraft.
Lavonna is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Disbennett.  
She is survived by her kids, Ronda (Stacy) Horn of Amanda; son, Mike of Laurelville; sisters, Varalyn (Kenny) Wadelick of Circleville and Cheryl (Kenny) Walls of Chillicothe; brother, Jerry of South Bloomingville; her mother, Wavalene Whitcraft, of Laurelville; five grandkids and 11 great-grandkids. 
She retired from G.E. after 22 years, and was a member of Saltcreek Valley Church. 
A special thanks goes out to Berger Hospice of Circleville and Genesis, also of Circleville. 
Respecting Lavonna's wishes, no visitation or service will be held. Cremation has taken place. 
Arrangements under the direction of Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.  Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
