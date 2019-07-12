Lawrence Ronald Dowden's life journey and work here on Earth was completed July 12, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

He was born on Christmas day 1936 to Lawrence Faye Dowden and Marveen Keller at his parent's home in Wayne Township. He graduated at age 16 from Circleville High School. After graduation Ron wanted to join the military, but he was too young. While he waited to come of age, he worked delivering for Ullman's Flowers and for the City of Circleville Water Department.

In 1956, he enlisted in the Army and left for training, his stint in the military being the only time he lived away from Wayne Township. He served his country and returned to Circleville to start work at DuPont, retiring on Aug. 13, 1998. Three months after starting at DuPont, he married his loving wife and partner in many adventures, Anita J. Budnovich. Together they owned and ran The Guest House Motel from 1984-1994. They then started a cleaning business, Pick-A-Way Cleaning Inc.

Ron was a Sertoma member and officer, and past maintenance personnel for Crossroads Church. He loved working with wood, refinishing and carpentry. If you moved into Pickaway County, you more than likely received a welcome basket from Crossroads Love-in-Action Team. He was a proud member and did many deliveries. Ron loved his family, raising his four daughters and being the patriarch of a household of five women. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Dorothy and Louie Budnovich; special aunt, Freda Eccard; and niece, Tammie Metzler.

He is survived by his wife Anita Dowden; daughters, Cindy (Rick Hartinger) Dowden, Donna (Randy) Russell, Rhonda (Brian) Marshall and Angela (Dave) Dingus; grandchildren, Brandy (Jason) Coyan, Renea (James Post) Reed, Travis (Ashley) Russell, Briana (Brandon) Veazey, and Taylor (Seth) Johnson; step-grand-daughter Katelynn (Tyler Turvey) Dingus; 11 great-grandchildren, with one arriving in January; half-sister, Barbara (Goldsberry) Metzler; nephew, Mike (Tracey Montgomery) Metzler; and niece Amy Voeltner.

Visitation will be held at Crossroads Church, located at 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 p.m. Ron's funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Crossroads with visitation held an hour prior. Pastor David Lattimer will be officiating, with burial to follow at Forest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Parkinson's Foundation for National Research, 200 SE. 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, Ohio Health/Berger Hospice, Helping Hands of Pickaway County or a .

The family wishes to express their appreciation for Ron's care with Logan Elm Health Care and Ohio Health/Berger ICU and Hospice.

