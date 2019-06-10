Resources More Obituaries for Lehman Stiles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lehman Guywood Stiles

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lehman Guywood Stiles, age 87, died Saturday, June 1. A resident of Ashville, Lehman passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, after a lengthy illness.

He was born September 2, 1931 in Scioto Furnace, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Evelyn Stiles. The family moved to Jackson when Lehman was a boy and he would go on to graduate from Jackson High School. Lehman was a stellar high school athlete, excelling at both basketball and football. He was also active in Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout.

On September 18, 1954, Lehman married Gloria Karr and the young couple moved to Austin, Texas. Lehman enlisted in the United States Air Force and became part of the Air Rescue division of Air Force Special Operations and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. After Lehman's military service, the couple returned to Ohio and settled in Ashville, where they raised their son, Lee, and daughter, Patricia.

Lehman was a consummate outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, especially fly fishing at their cabin in a remote area of Michigan. He and Gloria owned horses for decades and spent many weekends on the horse show circuit with their daughter. Throughout his life, he always had a dog nearby, including Henry, the terrier that comforted him as his health declined.

Lehman retired from Ohio Penal Industries and he was an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Lehman was fiercely devoted to family. He was always present to watch his own children excel in athletics. He later enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with his four grandchildren who spent countless hours hunting and fishing with him.

Lehman and Gloria shared a close bond during their 64 years of marriage, and Lehman's death came just a few weeks after Gloria's passing.

Lehman is survived by his children, Lee (Micki) Stiles and Patricia (Tim) Tosca of Ashville; grandchildren, Tyler (Bethany) Stiles, Tanner (Emily) Stiles, Kelsey Tosca and Benjamin Tosca; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jindra of Jackson; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Evelyn Stiles, and his four siblings, Bernard Stiles, Herman Stiles, Esther Dawson and Trevena Cool.

The family wishes to express its special thanks to Verna Cydrus and Pastor Laura Bickel Cavandish as well as Ohio Health Berger Hospital Hospice for their wonderful care of Lehman.

A private family service has been planned.

A private family service has been planned.

In lieu of flowers, Lehman requested that donations be made to the nonprofit organization Touched by Cancer, 13587 Winchester Road, Ashville, Ohio (TouchedbyCancerTherapies.org) or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ashville.