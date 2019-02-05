Leo Marcum, 89, of Circleville, went to be with his Lord on February 4, 2019 after a long illness.

He was born on June 29, 1929 in Pike County, Ky. to J. Harrison and LouVinia (Dent) Marcum.

He was a retired machinist from Rockwell International.

Leo was in the Army Infantry in Korea from January 1948 to January 1952 where he was a Purple Heart recipient.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Timothy and a grandson, John.

Leo is survived by daughters Stephanie and Victoria and her husband; grandchildren Tommy, James, Timothy, Craig and Renee; great-grandchildren Lucas, Alex, Brayden, Stephen and Kierstin and sister Louise.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery with full military honors.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 6, 2019