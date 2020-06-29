Leslie Gregg Cline, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away June 27, 2020 after an extended illness.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, April 19, 1959, he was the son of the late Leslie U. Cline and Ethel L. (Koon) Cline-Martinez.
He was a former employee of Huttig Building Materials, Epcon Communities, LW Associates, of Ashville, and currently The Buckeye Home Center, also of Ashville. He was a graduate of Teays Valley High School Class of '77.
He was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of four years, Cindy (Williams) Cline, Ashville; his mother, Ethel, whom he thought could rule the world; three sons, Lawrence E. (Ashley) Cline, Benjamin Lee (Amanda) Cline, Gregory Lucas (Barbie) Cline; three grandchildren, Myles, Bently and Nora Cline; four siblings, Laura Dawn (Lance) Roese, Ashville, Bert K. (Mona) Cline, Ashville, Joey R. (Lisa) Cline, Circleville, Chad R. (Melissa) Cline, Orient and several nieces and nephews.
Gregg was a man with a huge heart, loved everyone and never met a stranger. He found a special friend in his step-father, Rudy Martinez, and vice versaâ€¦he will never forget him. Gregg's favorite pastime was gardening and keeping a beautiful yard.
Calling hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.