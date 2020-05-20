Lester L. Crisp III
1950 - 2020
Lester Lee Crisp III, 70, of South Bloomfield, Ohio, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Lester was born on April 10, 1950 to Lester Lee Crisp Jr. and Marie E. (Collignon) Ward in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Lester worked for almost 40 years for Pepsi in deliveries. Lester loved to bargain hunt, enjoying going to yard sales and the thrill of finding a great deal and a treasure. He also really enjoyed helping people.
Lester is preceded in death by his father, Lester Lee Crisp Jr., and his stepfather, Wilford "Butch" L. Ward.
Lester is survived by daughter, Shannon (Chad) Kempton, of Marysville; grandchildren, Mackensey, Ava and Carter; mother, Marie E. Ward; sister, Delma (Jim) Rush, of Raymond; niece, Jennifer (Eric) Bradford; nephew, Marcus (Molly) Humble; great-nieces and nephew, Adyson, Ashton and Graham.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Heart Association, 5455 North High Street Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com



Published in Circleville Herald from May 20 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Harrison Township Cemetery
May 20, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
