Linda Brown, 60, of Hamilton, passed away Sept. 11, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.

Linda was born in Zanesville on March 19, 1960 to Paul R. Brown and Helen (Delcoff) Brown, both originally from Cincinnati and both preceding her in death. She was a 1978 graduate of Logan Elm High School and a 1982 graduate of Wright State University. She taught at several schools before settling into a long-time career teaching science at the Hamilton Freshman School. She retired in 2013.

Linda was active in the Hamilton Dog Training Club teaching agility and obedience. She also blessed the Oxford Seniors with her friendship and talents, teaching members there to work with stained glass.

She is survived by her sisters Shannon (Jay) Clark of Williamsport, Stacey (Craig) DeHart of Middletown, brother Roger (Patti) Brown of Cincinnati. Nieces and nephews, Betsy, Devin, Bolt, Logan, Margi, Clay, and Claire and great niece, Gwen, all cherished their "Aunt Lin".

Linda requested donations on her behalf to the Hamilton Dog Training Club or the Oxford Seniors.







