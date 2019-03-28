|
Linda Burke, 68, of Chillicothe passed away on March 24, 2019.
She was born on June 20, 1950 in Pike County to Floburn and Dolly (Mitchell) Davis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister, Betty Barnhart and brother, Donald Davis and by special friend, Larry Hart.
Linda is survived by her children, Michael (Jaime) Burke and Angela Burke; grandchildren, Wyland, Anthony, Sarah, David and London; four great- grandchildren; and sister Joanne Davis.
Private graveside services were held in Forest Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Westmorland and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion for their mother. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 29, 2019