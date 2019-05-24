Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Linda Louise Landon

Linda Louise Landon Obituary
Linda Louise Landon, 78 of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1940 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Gale and Margaret (Carter) Creager. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Glenn A. Landon.
Linda was a graduate of Stoutsville High School and retired as a well-respected caterer for many years.
She is survived by children, Marcy (Randy) Happeney, Jona (Terry) Wright, and Mike (Andrea) Duvall; grandchildren, Lauren (Clayton) Sorey, Mitchell "Tyler" (Jessica) Happeney, Clayton Happeney, Tara (Brett) Rhoads, Maggie (John) Larson, Daniel and Dylan Duvall; great-grandchildren, Wade Sorey, Sophia, Lillian, and Calyx Rhoads, Everett and Elizabeth Larson.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Fla., 34105 or the .
Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 25, 2019
