Linda R. Watkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda R. Watkins, 52, of Ashville, passed away on June 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on May 25, 1968 in Columbus to James and Rosemary (Collins) Cain.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Linda is survived by her mother, Rosemary; husband, Herman R. Watkins; children, Gabrielle, Jonathon and Nicklaus Watkins; and by sister, Lisa (Keith) Greenwald.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville.
Burial will be in Watkins Cemetery, Kentucky.
Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Nazarene Church.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved