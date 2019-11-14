|
Linda Williams, 71, of Circleville passed away on Nov. 13, 2019.
She was born on May 26, 1948 in Circleville to Lawrence Bond and Pauline (Starkey) Russell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Williams.
Linda is survived by her children, Tonya (Mark) Minney and Scott Williams; grandchildren, Ashley Minney, Courtley Williams, Jessica Minney and Robyn Hochstetler; and by siblings, Sandy Harris, Teresa Seay, Larry Bond and Virgil Russell.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Wayne Gray officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 15, 2019