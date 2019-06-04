Home

Lisa Jane Blanton Griffey Obituary
In loving memory of Lisa Jane Blanton Griffey, 53, of Columbus, a loving wife, loving sister, loving mother of three sons and a loving grandmother of two passed away on May 30, 2019.
She was born on June 28, 1965 in Columbus.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Dave Stover officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday from noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Lisa's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 5, 2019
