Lisa Kay Doyle, 52, of Mt. Vernon, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1967 in Circleville, to Melvin and Darlene (Collins) McNeal.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene; husband, Robert Doyle; and brother, Melvin Siders.
Lisa is survived by her children, Robert, David and Ashley Doyle, Amber (Robert "Bert") Hart, Brittany (Cody) Morris, Robin (Gabe) Snyder; grandchildren, Virginia, Grace, Cassady, Alicia, Kaylee, Dane, Corey, Kadyn, Lillian, Quinlynn, Logan; great-grandson, Michael; and by siblings, Michelle (Kevin) Brown, Gay (Bill) Graves, Andy McNeal, Charles Siders and Melissa Edas.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 9, 2020