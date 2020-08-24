Lisa Shively, 51, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 19, 1969 in Columbus, to Kenneth and Nancy (Thomas) McDaniel.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Leona and John Thomas; and an uncle, Danny Thomas.
Lisa, a Desert Storm Army Veteran, is survived by her mother, Nancy (Francisco) Kim; children, Jacob (Renee) and Lucas Shively; grandchildren, Liam and Nash; special friend, Dave Mitchell; siblings, Heidi McDaniel, Kelly (Laura) Thomas, Matt (Beth) Kim; aunt, Jonnie (Steve) Swackhammer; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and burial of the cremains will be at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.