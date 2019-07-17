Lois Anne Harrington, daughter of Mary and Russell Wolfe, passed on May 30, 2019, in Gloucester, Virginia. Lois' ashes will be interred in a private ceremony at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston. A public memorial service will be held at the Masonic Temple on Main Street in Kingston at 11 a.m. on July 20, 2019.

Lois lived from Oct. 3, 1931 to May 30,2019. At 87 years old, she is survived by her five children, Dan, Gregory, Pam, Peggy, and Neil; sister, Mary Jo McCall; and brother, John Wolfe. Lois also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Lois was the eldest of five children in the Wolfe family and is predeceased by brothers, Phillip and Nelson.

Lois graduated from Ohio State University with a teaching degree and spent several years teaching third grade before becoming a full-time mother to her children. Lois loved life. She loved her family, Eastern Star, little dogs (especially Cricket), traveling and driving. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . Published in Circleville Herald on July 19, 2019