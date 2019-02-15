Mrs. Lois Gwendolyn Defenbaugh Jones, 87, of Circleville, died peacefully at Logan Elm Health Care on February 14, which coincides with her favorite coach, Woody Hayes's birthday.

She was born October 28, 1931 at Berger Hospital in Circleville to William (Bill) and Gwendolyn Lewis Defenbaugh.

Mrs. Jones graduated from Salt Creek High School in 1949 and The Ohio State University in 1953 where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, University Chorus, Block-O, University 4-H Club and the Home Economics Club.

She married her high school and University of Michigan sweetheart, Robert (Sandy) Jones Sr. on October 11, 1952.

Lois spent many years involved with Ohio 4-H Extension as an acting Home Economics Agent in Lorain, Carrol, and Perry counties, a 4-H member and advisor (30 years) and served on county and state 4-H committees as well as district extension committees.

She also taught and was a substitute teacher for the Logan Elm School District where she was a member of the Logan Elm Booster Club. She worked in the fabrics and crafts department at Wal-Mart for 10 years, and she did alterations at Christopher's Boutique.

Mrs. Jones was a member of the Circleville Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, sang in the church choir, was on the women's committee, and taught Sunday and Bible School.

Within the community Lois was dedicated to service. She served on the Pickaway County Farm Bureau, County Election Board, Pumpkin Show Home Arts and Crafts Committee, where she was co-chair for many years. She also was a member of the Pickaway County Historical Society and Salt Creek Town and Country Club.

Most of all she enjoyed sewing, reading, watching the Buckeyes, Reds & Bengals and spending quality time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Gwendolyn Defenbaugh; husband, Robert (Sandy) Jones Sr.; sister, Mary Ann (Defenbaugh) DeLong; sister-in-law, Janice Jones; and brothers-in-law, Steve Jones and Lewis Meade.

Survivors include her four children, Mr. Alex (Ellen) Jones, Hilliard; Mr. Stewart (Kim) Jones, Orlando, Fla.; Mr. L. Kyle (Elisabeth "Tii" McLane) Jones, South Royalton, Vt.; and Mrs. Stephanie (Michael) Jones-Jordan, Circleville; grandchildren, Jami (Ryan) Patton, Ashley (Ben) Batchelder, Rachel (Angel) Ortiz, Lindsey (Logan) Bell, Marlee Martin, Taylor Martin, Bradford Jones, and Allie Jones; 3 great-grandchildren; Emma Patton, Lauren Patton, and Jackson Batchelder; one more great-grandchild on the way; two sisters, Barbara Meade, Xenia, and Edith (Phillip) Everett, Circleville; brother-in-law Dalton Delong, Laurelville; and former daughters in-laws; Karen Jackson and Jennifer Megyesi; as well many nieces and nephews.

The funeral services will be February 19 at 11 a.m. at the Circleville Presbyterian Church, located at 134 E. Mound St. Circleville. Immediately following the service, a burial will take place at the Tarlton Cemetery.

Friends may call February 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound St., Circleville, Ohio 43113 or the Ohio 4-H Foundation, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43221.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Lois's family. Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary