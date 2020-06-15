Lorraine B. Huffman Dean
Lorraine Benner Huffman Dean, age 92, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at her home Friday, June 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday evening, June 16 and from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesday morning, June 17 at First Church of Christ in Christian Union, 436 East Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio with funeral services conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Don Seymour to follow at 11 a.m.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
