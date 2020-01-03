|
Louise Ellen Moyer, 82, of Laurelville, passed away at her residence on Jan. 2, 2020.
Louise was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Ross County, the daughter of the late Abie DeNight and Marguerite (Cottrill) Browning.
Along with her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her brother, Abie DeNight Jr.; half brothers, Frank Browning, Jim Browning, Dick Browning, and Doug Browning; special daughter-in-law, Maria Holbrook; grandchildren, Heather Fout, Jeremiah Fout, and Abigail Moyer; and nephew, Mike Springer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, David Moyer; along with her sons and daughter, Harold (Malea Atkins) Holbrook, Doug Holbrook, Rudy (Jessyka Huprich) Moyer, and Louisa (Gary) Fout; sisters, Clara (Miles) Greece and Nancy DeNight Gayness; half brothers, Randy (Debbie) Browning and Charlie (Lorain) Browning; and many special nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Louise, better known as "Granny," was loved and cherished by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. She enjoyed spending her time crafting, beading, quilting, gardening, bird watching, and woodworking with the love of her life.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Pastor Ronald Cottrill officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
The family will welcome friends on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at Hill's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, Chillicothe. Immediately following services Monday, family and friends will gather together for a time of food and fellowship at the Mason's Lodge in Kingston.
Condolences can be made on Louise's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 4, 2020