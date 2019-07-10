Lowell R. Akers, 76 of Pikeville, Ky., formerly of Ashville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Lowell is preceded in death by his father, Edgar Allen Akers; mother, June Damron Akers; wife, Freda (Adams) Akers; brothers, Lonnie and Ralph; and sister, Janet.

He is survived by his wife, Patty; children, Sherry (Matt) Dicus and Brian Akers; stepchildren, Lisa (Donnie) Tackett and Ted (Sharman) Noe; grandchildren, Meagan (Chris) Karnes, Jordan Rasmussen, and Cory Tackett; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Cameron, and Reagan Karnes; brother, Sammy (Liz) Akers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lowell was born on June 14, 1943 in Virgie, Ky. Before retiring in 2005, he worked as a supervisor for Franklin County in Columbus, Ohio. Lowell had a passion for fishing and traveling. He never met a stranger and will be known for his willingness to help others. Lowell loved to spend his winters in Florida with his wife, Patty, and enjoyed finding new places to hike. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. with Funeral Service on Saturday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville, Ohio.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 11, 2019