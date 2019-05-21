Lucille "Lucy" E. Bremer, 99 of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Circleville. She was born on Oct. 19, 1919 in South Bloomfield, Ohio to the late John and Fanny (Tustin) Lambert.

Lucy was a homemaker and member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Ashville and loved to give, especially her chocolate pies. Lucy loved Elvis Presley and Hershey kisses.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Bremer; children, Janice Moore-Stewart, John Hixon and Grayling Bremer; siblings, Weldon Lambert, Clyde Lambert, Kathryn Louise Glandon, Helen Follrod and Nellie Gatton.

She is survived by a brother, David (Pauline) Lambert of Columbus; grandchildren, Susie Stewart of WVa., Brian (Kandi) Bremer of N.C., Samantha Bremer of Columbus, Angela (Greg) Hayes of Columbus and Scott Bremer of Ashville; nephews, Don Glandon and Jerry Follrod; numerous great-grandchildren; and special friends, Frank and Carolyn Welsh of Ashville, as well as her loving friends at Genesis Healthcare and Heartland Hospice.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday, May 24. with Funeral Service following at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Pastor Ty Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Zion United Methodist Church, 42 Plum St., Ashville, OH 43103.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralcheek.com