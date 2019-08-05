Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Smith-Pollock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula "Marie" Smith-Pollock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula "Marie" Smith-Pollock Obituary
Lula "Marie" Smith-Pollock, born September 9, 1927, went to be with her heavenly father on August 3, 2019. She is the daughter of Andrew Smith and Margaret (Peters) Smith. She was married to Charles Pollock on April 14, 1945.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Charles; children, Roger and Jesse; daughter-in-law, Joan Pollock; sons-in-law, Stanley Seymour, Kenneth Neville and Gary Ramage; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Davis, Zachary Siemer, and Marty Clements Jr.; brother, Willard Smith; and sister-in-law, Wanita Smith.
She is survived by her son, Robert Pollock; daughters, Mary Ellen (George) Schwalbauch, Juanita Ramage, Wilma Dummitt and Linda Seymour; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rosemary (Freddie) Chamberland and Bonnie (Ronnie) Giffin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now