Lula "Marie" Smith-Pollock, born September 9, 1927, went to be with her heavenly father on August 3, 2019. She is the daughter of Andrew Smith and Margaret (Peters) Smith. She was married to Charles Pollock on April 14, 1945.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Charles; children, Roger and Jesse; daughter-in-law, Joan Pollock; sons-in-law, Stanley Seymour, Kenneth Neville and Gary Ramage; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Davis, Zachary Siemer, and Marty Clements Jr.; brother, Willard Smith; and sister-in-law, Wanita Smith.
She is survived by her son, Robert Pollock; daughters, Mary Ellen (George) Schwalbauch, Juanita Ramage, Wilma Dummitt and Linda Seymour; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rosemary (Freddie) Chamberland and Bonnie (Ronnie) Giffin.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 6, 2019