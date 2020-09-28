Luz "Anita" White, 81, passed on to her new life with Christ, Sept. 16, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Anita was born in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico on May 2, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Celestino and Monserrate Cordero; and her close aunt and uncle, Maria Delgado (Joe), Isabel Martinez (Armando); cousins, Johnny Cordero (Diana); Joey Rodriguez, and Joey Gonzalez.

Her husband of 29 years, Gary White, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, six days after Anita's death.

Anita is survived by her son, John Jacobs II (Alicia); daughter, Mary Jacobs (Lisa); step-children, Kim Richey (Darrick), of Starke, Florida, Pam Grimm (Jeff), of Largo, Florida, John White (Pam), and Amy White; cousins, Norma Torres (aka her "sister"), Kristin Torres (aka her "niece"), Nilda "Cuchita" Gonzalez (Julio), of Catano, Puerto Rico, Jose R. Cordero (Susan), of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, "Nedy" Llado, of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Armando "Cuqui" Martinez Jr. (Alida), of Florida, Vilma Kozinski, of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Vera Barnes (Brady Rehberg), of Starke, Florida, Michelle Watson (David), of Starke, Florida, Robby Grimm (Mitch), Samantha Grimm, Johnny White, Evan White, Sharaya White, Tehya Ramage, and Wayland Ramage and numerous great-grandchildren.

Anita graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn New York. Early in life, while in New York, she worked for Movies En Route, Neiman-Marcus, and Beneficial Finance. Anita moved to Meigs County, Ohio where she raised her two children and worked as a retail manager for Stifflers Department Store, The Sundry Store and Barr Clothiers.

One of Anita's most rewarding jobs, however, was serving as a caseworker for Serenity House domestic violence shelter, where she had the opportunity to change lives, heal souls and uplift the many women with whom she interacted.

In 1990, Anita met Gary through a neighbor and shortly thereafter, they got married. They both frequently said they believed God had placed them together. Anita and Gary lived on Gary's farm in Meigs County for many years before moving to Circleville. They traveled to Florida often and took trips to Puerto Rico to see both their families.

Anita cherished her family, both immediate and extended, and ensured she always spent time with them, especially her children. Anita was rooted in faith from the beginning of her life starting her spiritual journey at Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish and school in New York and last attending Cornerstone Church in Circleville, Ohio.

Anita was passionate about her faith and spent her time encouraging and uplifting others throughout her life. Anita did not care if you were a "believer" or not because she had so much faith and, in the time, anyone spent with her they were positively moved and influenced by her kindness, compassion and wisdom.

Anita truly never met a stranger, seeing instead an opportunity to demonstrate her humanity. She was spicy and funny, enjoying laughter, singing and dancing and never turned down a good party as was always seen at Christmas family gatherings. Anita had a witty sense of humor and no one was spared of it.

In the last nine years of her life, Anita survived breast cancer and battled Alzheimers Dementia and still demonstrated such strength, courage, faith and positivity. Anita loved Christ, her husband, her children and her family and she will be missed here on earth by all who knew her.

Anita will be celebrated at Anderson McDaniel funeral home, 590 Easy Main Street, Pomeroy Ohio 45769 with visiting hours Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Anita will be interred alongside her husband Gary at Meigs Memory Gardens.

The family wants to thank the personnel of Carriage Court of Hilliard Assisted Living for all their care, compassion and comfort.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store