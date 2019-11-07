Home

Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
1928 - 2019
M. Jean West Obituary
M. Jean West, 91, of Laurelville, died Nov. 7, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1928 in Fairfield County as the daughter of Ray and Marie (Turner) Ellis.
She was retired from E.I. DuPont. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as church organist, the Mayor of Laurelville, and served on the Hocking County Central Committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert West; and great-grandson, Anthony Strassel.
She is survived by daughter, Carol (Ralph) Casto of Galloway; granddaughter, Jodelle (Chris Mapes) Strassel of Circleville; great-grandson, Joseph Strassel of Circleville; great-great-grandson, Weston Kidd of Circleville; step-grandsons, Eric (Tina) Casto of Canal Winchester and Chris (Amy) Casto of Millersport; and step-great-grandchildren, Liam Casto of Canal Winchester, Rhozwyn Casto of Canal Winchester and Max (B.J.) Casto of Columbus.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Pastor Harry Mullins officiating.
Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11- 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurelville Fire Dept.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
