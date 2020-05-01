, 90, of Circleville, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She was born Nov. 7, 1929 in Pickaway County and was the daughter of the late Claude and Rena Bell Russell.
She grew up on the farm with 15 brothers and sisters. She married Weldon Owens on June 23, 1948 in Greenup, Kentucky. In 1962, they built their dream home and spent over 50 years in the house. Mabel was a homemaker for over 30 years. She was a collector of Beanie Babies and Mickey Mouse collectibles, as well as coins.
Mabel loved the Pumpkin Show for the parades and fried food. Later in life, she enjoyed her great-niece and nephew around the house. Her favorite person in the world was Presley R. Bastian. Mabel spent her late 80's enjoying her nail and hair days with Presley. She told everyone that she babysat them when they were babies. She never held back; you got God's honest truth. All of her older friends were jealous of Mabel's complexion and she frequently reminded everyone of her age.
Mabel lost her husband Weldon in January 2018.
Mabel is survived by Deborah and Shawn Valdez; granddaughters, Angelina and Andrea; six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as Rob, Presley and Trevor Bastian
A grave side service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Jackson Township Cemetery.
The Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda are honored to care for the Owens family.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
She was born Nov. 7, 1929 in Pickaway County and was the daughter of the late Claude and Rena Bell Russell.
She grew up on the farm with 15 brothers and sisters. She married Weldon Owens on June 23, 1948 in Greenup, Kentucky. In 1962, they built their dream home and spent over 50 years in the house. Mabel was a homemaker for over 30 years. She was a collector of Beanie Babies and Mickey Mouse collectibles, as well as coins.
Mabel loved the Pumpkin Show for the parades and fried food. Later in life, she enjoyed her great-niece and nephew around the house. Her favorite person in the world was Presley R. Bastian. Mabel spent her late 80's enjoying her nail and hair days with Presley. She told everyone that she babysat them when they were babies. She never held back; you got God's honest truth. All of her older friends were jealous of Mabel's complexion and she frequently reminded everyone of her age.
Mabel lost her husband Weldon in January 2018.
Mabel is survived by Deborah and Shawn Valdez; granddaughters, Angelina and Andrea; six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as Rob, Presley and Trevor Bastian
A grave side service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Jackson Township Cemetery.
The Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda are honored to care for the Owens family.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 1 to May 4, 2020.