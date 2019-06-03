Home

Marcella Hostetler Obituary
Marcella Hostetler, age 72, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. She was born September 15, 1946 to her parents Ray Ward and Marie "Smith" Ward in Circleville, Ohio.
Marcella was a graduate of Circleville High School and earned her Associates degree from Columbus Business University. She enjoyed her work at DSCC as a computer security specialist and was a loyal employee for 25 years. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother for a number of years.
Marcella loved her dogs dearly and really enjoyed tending to her garden and growing tomatoes. She was a woman who donated her time to friends and neighbors, doing anything she could to help and never expecting anything in return. Marcella will be missed dearly by those who knew her.
Marcella is preceded in death by her parents. Left to mourn her passing is her loving son, James Hostetler, her brother, Donald Ward and her twin sister, Martha Hart.
Visitation will be held Wednesday June 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St. Circleville. Marcella's funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Joel Esala officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset the family's funeral costs. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with the family.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 4, 2019
