On Sunday, March 3, Marcella Mae Scior went to be with her Heavenly Father at the age of 88 years old after a long battle with dementia.



Marcella was born May 27, 1930 in Ironton to the late Roland Edward and Virginia Ruth (Pinkerman) Brammer.



She graduated valedictorian of her high school class in Ironton. Marcella started working as a telephone operator in Ironton for a short time and then retired from Western Electric in Columbus after many years.



Marcella and Frederick started their courtship and married when he returned from serving his time in the military. They moved to Columbus, Ohio to start careers and a family of their own. She had three children Jeff, Randy and Kristin.



Marcella enjoyed watching sports, keeping up with the daily news, playing Scrabble with her sister, doing crosswords, and spending as much time as possible with her family and church friends.



She is preceded in death by parents, husband, Frederick in 2006, sister, Minnie Clay, and brothers, Bob, Boy, Paul, and David Brammer.



She is survived by sons, Jeffrey Scior of Circleville and Randall Scior of Mount Sterling; daughter, Kristin Scior (Ellen Hartman) of Lancaster; sister, Patricia DeLong of Union, Ky.; brothers, Harold (Roma) Brammer of South Point and Gary Brammer of Coal Grove; grandsons, Joshua (Rebecca) Scior of Marysville and Justin (Rachel) Scior of Mount Sterling; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Toby, Levi, Cami, and Lydia; She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins; life-long friends, Kathleen and Bob Smith, Bonnie and Tim Summers, the DiPaulo's (Mary, Diane, and Stephanie) and Jeff Thomas.



The family will receive friends on Thursday March 7 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville. A private Graveside will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Assciation of Central Ohio 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, 43215.



Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com