Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Wykoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia L. Wykoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia L. Wykoff Obituary
Marcia Lynn Wykoff, 61, of Circleville, passed away on March 29, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1958 in Dayton to Norman and Maxine (Bacon) Wykoff.
She was preceded in death by her mother and brother, Michael.
Marcia is survived by her father, Norman Wykoff, and sister, Phyllis Wykoff.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Dunkirk Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -