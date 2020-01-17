Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Margaret A. Young


1937 - 2020
Margaret A. Young Obituary
Margaret Ann Young, 82, of Amanda, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Canal Winchester Rehabilitation Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Margaret was born on Nov. 23, 1937 to the late Lowell Dean and Ruth (Vanscoy) Kougher in Amanda, Ohio.
Throughout the years, Margaret enjoyed roller skating, dancing, shopping, doing crafts, going to family reunions and attending church. She attended Rock Church, was a member of and AMVETS.
Margaret is also preceded in death by husband, Robert Oren Young, in 1996; brothers, John and Richard Kougher; sister, Jane Kougher; children, Terry Oren Young and Brenda Young.
Margaret is survived by children, David L. Young (Diane Davis), of Circleville, Linda L. Young (Dave Renner), of Amanda, Mary Ann (Kenny) Johnson, of Ashville; stepchildren, William (Joyce) Young and Caroyn Blackwell; brother, Dean (Susie) Kougher, of Lancaster; sister, Annabell Kougher, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brandy Bice, Ron (Amanda) Bowling, Joshua David Young, David Richard Neece, Jessica (Kevin) Scudder, Billie Jean, Crystal and Anna; great-grandchildren, Kylar Bice, Jasmine Bowling, Trenton Bush; and numerous other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 with Funeral Service following at 2 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Pastor Glen Stern officiating.
Interment will follow at Amanda Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rock Church, 4965 South Point Boulevard Orient, Ohio 43146.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
