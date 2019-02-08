Margaret "Peg" Ann Brasgalla, age 74, of Circleville, passed away at home on Feb. 6, 2019.

She was born May 31, 1944 to the late Joseph and Grace (Strawser) Shirey in Columbus. Peg had worked for many years for Penske Trucking and in administrative accounting for the YMCA. She was a member of Groveport Zion Lutheran Church and loved knitting scarves for the homeless and veterans. She was a Grandma to everyone and enjoyed being a foster parent and also loved fostering dogs.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by granddaughter, Janet Bayne and a great-granddaughter, Ciana Warner.

Margaret is survived by husband of 55 years Duane "Dewey" Brasgalla; daughter Vera (James) Carle of Circleville; granddaughters Wendy Gamelli of Circleville, Colleen (Michael) Warner of Chesapeake, Va., and Jamie Bryant of Columbus; great-grandchildren Alexis Vanhoose, Shawn Vanhoose, Jr., Ariana Speakman, Briana Warner, Zayden Warner and Kayleigh Bryant; sister-in-laws Emma McCloud of Iowa and Lois of Minnesota; brother-in-laws Ardean (Judy) Brasgalla, David (Barbara) Brasgalla and Darol (Cathy) Brasgalla, all of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday. Feb. 13, with service immediately following at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio, with Pastor Matthew Cox officiating. Per wishes of the family, cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.

Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary