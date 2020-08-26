Margaret Eleanor (Hart) Radabaugh, 94, born Jan. 29, 1926 passed away on Aug. 24, 2020.
She was the daughter of Millard and Samantha (Wood) Hart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Clyde Radabaugh; sons, Mike, Tom and Jerry Smallwood; daughter, Margaret Ivy; grandsons, Eric Radabaugh and Ronny Bensonhaver; granddaughters, Christina Barker and Lynn Stewart; great-granddaughter, JayLynn Hesler; and great-grandson, Cody Cross; stepdaughters, Lorretta Chaffin, DeAnna Birchfield and Jeannie Radabaugh; and daughter-in-law, Sherri Downs.
Margaret is survived by her children, Clyde (Carolynn) and Jay (Tina) Radabaugh, Patty (Gary) Romine, Chuck (Bonnie) Smallwood, Nancy (TR) Haughey; daughter-in-law, Barb Smallwood; grandchildren, Angie (BJ) Gambler, Jerry (Missy) Smallwood, Tina Shaw, Adam (Heather) Smallwood, Joe Herron, Michelle (Dean) Cross, Margaret Smallwood, Wanda (Wendell) Taylor, Desiree (Chad) Uhrig, Katherine, Athena, Ashley, Nathan Radabaugh, Melissa (Jay) Hesler, Tim (Sarah) and Chris (Melody) Evans, Shylynn and Brenda Smallwood; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Margaret loves were her family and she loved fishing. She worked for Head Start for 26 years and was known as "Grandma" to many. She was well known for her fabulous noodles, Buckeyes and sugar cookies.
Cremation will be observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.