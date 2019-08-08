Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Ritchie


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Ritchie Obituary
Margaret E. Ritchie, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born November 10, 1938.
In addition to her parents, Cecil and Verna "Neff" Reid, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Garland Ritchie, and siblings, Mary, Carroll, Lawrence, Dwight and Kenneth.
Margaret is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed shopping and traveling, along with spending time with her beloved cats.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Sterling Place, Berger Hospice, Home Helpers, Melanie and Mandie.
Margaret's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger 151 E. Main St., where the funeral service will be held at noon, with Pastor David Ritchie officiating. Interment at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now