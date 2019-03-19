BARNHART, Margaret Jean (Stevenson), 91, passed away peacefully Friday, March 15, at Oak Creek Terrace in Dayton, Ohio.

She was born in Circleville, December 16, 1927. Margaret was the daughter of the late Bruce and Carolyn (Averill) Stevenson. She is preceded in death by her sister, Grace (Stevenson) Richards and son, G. Michael "Mike" Barnhart.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glenn W. Barnhart; daughter, Carolyn (Carlton) Olvis of Beavercreek, Ohio; son, David (Delana) Barnhart of Toledo Ohio; daughter-in-law, Debra Donan Barnhart of Orange, Calif.; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tony) Mahle, Christopher Olvis, Kelly Barnhart, Michael (Katey) Barnhart, Sarah (Mahlon) Bush, Stephen (Nicole) Barnhart, Rachel Barnhart, and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Stevenson Jr., brother-in-law, William Richards, and many nieces and nephews.

Margaret graduated from The Ohio State University in 1950. She was a teacher in the Dayton Public Schools for 23 years. She and husband, Glenn, were very active in the OSU Alumni Club of Montgomery County and earned Outstanding Alumni awards in recognition of service in 1991 and 2004. Margaret was also a Volunteer Usher at the Schuster Center and Victoria Theatre. Margaret had a life- long love of gardening. She tended her own beautiful home garden as well as the rose garden at Cox Arboretum and Gardens where she served as President of the Volunteer Association in 1997-1999. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and sang in the choir.

Family to receive friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel, where a service will be held at 6 p.m., with Pastor Deb Holder officiating. The family also will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 E. Main St. Circleville, where a service will be held 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery Ashville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cox Arboretum and Gardens Metro Park, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449.