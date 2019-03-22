Margaret Marie Wilkins, a lifelong resident of Circleville, passed away peacefully on March 22 after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.

Margaret was born January 1 1941 to John A. and India Wilkins. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her granddaughter, Ivy Marie.

She is survived by her sister, Lora Jean Price (Tom); her daughter, Jonda Nicole (Daniel) Cheuvront; her granddaughter, Carly AnnMarie; her grandson, Dempsie Allen; her best friend and sister by choice, Bonnie (Stan) Fausnaugh; and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Margaret graduated from Circleville High School in 1959 and attended Circleville Bible College. She was a caring, compassionate, selfless, retired Licensed Practical Nurse with a heart of gold. Her nursing career was spent at different facilities around central Ohio, but she retired from the dialysis unit at Orient Correctional Institute in 2001, then from Brown Memorial in 2005, and then finally from Victoria Terrence in 2012.

Her spunky attitude and her positive outlook on life brought smiles to so many faces. Her feisty and adventurous spirit kept her on the go. She loved just getting in her van going to wherever the roads would take her. She enjoyed shopping, seeing new sites on the roads less traveled and taking the long way home from her many road trips.

She had a soft spot for animals, especially her cats. She was very talented. She played the piano, was an amazing seamstress, and enjoyed creating beautiful items with plastic canvas and yarn. She was proud of the many ribbons we had brought home from Pumpkin Show for her handmade crafts and clothes. She was very giving and would do anything to help someone who was in need. Her grandbabies were the light of her life and she couldn't have been more proud of them.

Margaret's favorite color was red, per her request, please wear something red to her services in her honor.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday March 28 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

A special thank-you to Brown Memorial Nursing Home and their staff for making her feel at home during her the end of her battle, and as well, to Heartland Hospice Care and their staff for making sure she was comfortable.

Also, thank you to Adena Cancer Center, St. Ann's Hospital and all the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff who were in her corner during this fight.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Pickaway County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.