Marian Merritt Poplin Zwayer passed away peacefully at home May 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Marian was born March 13, 1933 to Abie Bartow and Ada Merritt Poplin in Columbia, South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Marie; brothers, Henry, Louis and Bart; and husband, George.

She is survived by her sister, Ada; sons, Mark (Cindi) and Walter (Sandy); grandchildren, Brian, Heather, Zachary and Ian; and great-grandchildren, Lilly and Rose.

As a longtime member of First Baptist Church, she loved her Lord and her church family. Her other loves were her garden, flowers, boiled peanuts and, most of all, being barefoot.

Her family would like to thank those special aides and Adena Hospice who cared for her during her illness.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hallsville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to or First Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary