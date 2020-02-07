|
Marilyn Sprenger Herel, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Daughter of the late Herbert D. Sprenger and Dorothy "Sampson" Sprenger, Maryilyn was born in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 11, 1945.
She was the beloved wife for 30 years of the late Edward Herel until his death in 2007. A lifelong resident of Pickaway County, Marilyn loved her community. She and her late husband were active in the early days of Roundtown Players, both behind the scenes and on stage. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Friends of the Library, the Berger Hospital Gift Shop and a member of the Pickaway County Historical Society. Marilyn gave much of her energy to activities of the Circleville Presbyterian Church, over the years serving as a Deacon, an Elder, singing in the choir, as well as serving on many special committees.
She is survived by her sister, Gail (Thomas) Murphy, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; step-daughter, Suzanne Strasser of, Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Linda and Kevin Strasser , also of Denver; as well as several cousins and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Circleville Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Circleville Presbyterian Church Capital Campaign.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 8, 2020