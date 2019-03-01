Home

Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
Marilyn White Redman


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn White Redman Obituary
Marilyn White Redman, 82, passed away at home Friday, March 1, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Richmond Dale, Ohio on May 19, 1936 to the late Elmon and Mabel (Haynes) Richards.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening and decorating her home with the beautiful treasures she would find. She adored all animals but especially her cats and dachshunds.
Along with her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, James Redman.
She is survived by her children, Susan (Tim Davis) Weinberg and David (Stacey) Hoffman; grandchildren, Mitchell Weinberg, Trevor Hoffman and Lydia Hoffman; brother, William Richards; stepsons, Dan, Chris, Jim and Vince Redman; and dear friends, Nancy Jones and Luana Frank.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, Circleville, with Todd Kauffman officiating.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickaway County Dog Shelter and Berger Hospice. Please leave fond memories or condolences for Marilyn's family at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
