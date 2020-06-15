Marjie Lou (Iles) Wiggins, 78, of Laurelville, was called to heaven on Saturday June 13, 2020.
She was born Sept. 21, 1941 to the late Florence M. (Brown) Iles and Allen "Cub" Iles.
She married her beloved husband of 44 years, Samuel L. Wiggins, on Sept. 28, 1962, where they lived together in happiness and now rest together in peace.
Marjie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her two daughters, Sammi Lynn and Stacey Louanne, and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. It took no time to learn how proud she was to hold the title "Grandma".
Marjie enjoyed gardening, bird watching and especially loved spending time with friends on the golf course and in the bowling alley.
There will never be another Marjie Wiggins, but we should feel touched if you knew her and were graced with her presence.
Marjie is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel L. Wiggins; parents, Florence M. (Brown) Iles and Allen (Cub) Iles; mother-in-law, Virginia Wiggins; brother, Franklin Iles; sister, Donna Smith; and sister, JoAnne Binkley.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sammi (Jed) Lucas and Stacey Wiggins. Grandchildren, Rebekha Lynn (Aaron) Carroll, Roderick Lincoln Lucas, and Rhianna Frances Lucas.
Also surviving is brother, Jim Iles; brother-in-law, Tom (Donna) Wiggins; sister-in-law, Judy Churchheus; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, Ohio with burial to follow at Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
A special thanks to caregiver Andi during the past month for the help with Stacey.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.