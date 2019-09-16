|
|
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Mark E. Ebert of Stoutsville, Ohio, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 67.
Mark was born on Oct. 1, 1951 in Circleville, Ohio to Ed and Marge (Neff) Ebert.
He received a degree in geography from the Miami University in 1975. Mark worked as a painter for 45 years in Circleville. On Sept. 12, 1982, he married Clare Colette Walker. They raised two sons, Daniel and Nate, and one daughter, Rachel.
Mark enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bicyclist and hiker. He also loved caring for his numerous cats and dogs who he doted on continuously. Most of all Mark loved spending time with his three grandchildren, Brooke, Camille and Judah. Mark was best known for his witty sense of humor and caring soul.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents ;and his twin sister, Mag.
He is survived by his wife Colette; children, Daniel, Rachel, and Nate; grandchildren, Brooke, Camille and Judah; his sister, Chris; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20th, 2019 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21st, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on 132 S. High St., Lancaster, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Catholic Relief Services; support.crs.org or St Vincent de Paul Lancaster; svdplancasteroh.com.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Circleville Herald on Sept. 17, 2019