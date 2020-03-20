Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Green Summit Cemetery
Adelphi, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin C. Wolfe Jr.


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlin C. Wolfe Jr. Obituary
Marlin Clarence "Junior" Wolfe Jr., 49, of Laurelville, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 at OSU Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1970, in Circleville, the son of Marlin C. Wolfe Sr., who survives, and the late Linda (Liff) Wolfe.
Marlin is also survived by his sisters, Teresa Wolfe (Mark Jenkins) and Mariellen (Bill) Randall; stepchildren, Tim (Jennifer) Howard, Amanda Pegelow, and Kristin Gattone; nephews, James Wolfe, Nick Unger, and Dylan Wolfe; niece, Tawnya Hutton; special cousins, Donnie and Jim Liff; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
Marlin was a lifelong truck driver and was employed by Grahm Trucking for many years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing cards and dice, and spending time with friends.
Private family funeral services will take place at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating.
A public graveside service will take place on Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m. in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
Condolences can be made on Marlin's online guest registry at  ww.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -