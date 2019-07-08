Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Heritage Church of Christ
30 Church St
Ashville, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Church of Christ
30 Church St
Ashville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin W. "Jim" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlin W. "Jim" Smith Obituary
Marlin "Jim" W. Smith, 88, of Circleville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1930 in Lewisville, Ohio to the late James Forrest and Melissa (Orange) Smith. Jim retired from Owens-Illinois, Columbus after 42 years as an electrician, and a member of I.B.E.W.
A veteran in the U.S. Air Force during from December 1951 until November 1955, he was a member of Heritage Church of Christ and was an avid hunter.
Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha J. (Clark); children, Terry (Julie) Smith of Columbia, Kentucky, Gina Moyer of Baltimore, Ohio, Lisa Stewart of Circleville, and Suzy (Shawn) Hartman of Circleville; grandchildren, Caleb (Regina) Smith, Rachel (John Paul) Suchecki, Kara (Aren) Lappin, Joshua Smith, Adam (Sommer) Stewart, Madison Stewart, Bryan (Ellen) Hartman, and Baylee Hartman; brother, Bernard (Beverly) Smith; sisters, Erma (Jim) Lanier and Glenda Banner.
He is preceded in death by grandsons, Jacob Matthew Smith and Samuel Ryan Stewart; and son-in-law, Gregory Moyer.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Church of Christ 30 Church St., Ashville, with Terry Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery, Circleville. Graveside military provided by AMVET's Post 2256.
The family requests contributions be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #360, Columbus, OH 43231.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now