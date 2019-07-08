Marlin "Jim" W. Smith, 88, of Circleville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1930 in Lewisville, Ohio to the late James Forrest and Melissa (Orange) Smith. Jim retired from Owens-Illinois, Columbus after 42 years as an electrician, and a member of I.B.E.W.

A veteran in the U.S. Air Force during from December 1951 until November 1955, he was a member of Heritage Church of Christ and was an avid hunter.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha J. (Clark); children, Terry (Julie) Smith of Columbia, Kentucky, Gina Moyer of Baltimore, Ohio, Lisa Stewart of Circleville, and Suzy (Shawn) Hartman of Circleville; grandchildren, Caleb (Regina) Smith, Rachel (John Paul) Suchecki, Kara (Aren) Lappin, Joshua Smith, Adam (Sommer) Stewart, Madison Stewart, Bryan (Ellen) Hartman, and Baylee Hartman; brother, Bernard (Beverly) Smith; sisters, Erma (Jim) Lanier and Glenda Banner.

He is preceded in death by grandsons, Jacob Matthew Smith and Samuel Ryan Stewart; and son-in-law, Gregory Moyer.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Church of Christ 30 Church St., Ashville, with Terry Smith officiating.

Interment will follow in Forest Cemetery, Circleville. Graveside military provided by AMVET's Post 2256.

The family requests contributions be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive #360, Columbus, OH 43231.

Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.

