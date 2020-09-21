Marsh Dene Barnes, 69, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Marsh was born on May 30, 1951 to Robert and June G. (Snyder) Barnes in Columbus, Ohio.
Marsh was very proud to be a Union Carpenter-Local #200 since 1973 and was proud to have been in the Circleville Pool League for 50+ years. Marsh never knew a stranger and was always willing to help someone. He loved sports and was a big fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns.
Marsh is preceded in death by infant son, Rocky Allen Barnes; stepdad, Donald Davis; brothers, Paul and James; father, Robert; and stepmother, Norma; stepsister Connie; aunt, Floridene Snyder.
Surviving Marsh are his mother, June G. Snyder Barnes Davis; son, Jeffery Dene "JD" (Jessi) Barnes; grandson, Matthew Wamsley (Cheryl); great-grandchildren, Conner and Lillith "Lilli"; brother, Bruce (Linda) Barnes; sister-in-law, Patty Barnes; children, Marsha (Lon), Jennifer (Rodney)"Joey"; their daughters, Emilie, Ashley; and great-grandkid, Jackson; Jason; and grandson, Lane; stepbrothers, John and Mike (Lana) Davis; numerous grandkids and great grandkids, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ohio Health (Berger) Hospice staff and the whole McCain Family.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 on Wednesdaym Sept. 23 and one hour prior to funeral service, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Tim Case presiding.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Road, Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
-Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or a local youth sports program.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
