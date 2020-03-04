Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Martha J. Eitel Obituary
Martha Jane Eitel, 71, of Darbyville, passed away on March 3, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on April 13, 1948, in Circleville, the daughter of John and Elsie (Teets) Kuhn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Eitel; and sister, Bev.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Unger and Katrina (Harold) Coyle; six grandchildren, Justin, Misty, Stormy, Dustin, Tyler and Kaleb; eight great-grandchildren, Bently, Trevor, Baylee Jane, Jordan, Paxton, Piper, Elijah and Ayden; and sisters, Nancy Clements, Bonnie Elliott, Barb Teets and Lisa Norman.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Muhlenberg Twp. Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
