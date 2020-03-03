Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Secrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha M. Secrest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha M. Secrest Obituary
Martha M. Secrest, 93, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Circleville Post Acute Care in Circleville.
Martha was born on Aug. 2, 1926 to the late Elmer and Margaret (Denham) Graham in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Martha had attended business school in St. Clairsville, and worked as a court stenographer before coming to Ashville, and being part owner and bookkeeper for Howard Trucking with her lifelong companion George E. Howard.
Martha is preceded in death by George E. Howard; and her brother, John Graham.
Martha is survived by sons, John (Diana) Secrest and Jeff (Janet) Secrest; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Graham; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6th with funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 with the Rev. Anita Richter officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -