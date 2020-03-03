|
|
Martha M. Secrest, 93, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Circleville Post Acute Care in Circleville.
Martha was born on Aug. 2, 1926 to the late Elmer and Margaret (Denham) Graham in St. Clairsville, Ohio.
Martha had attended business school in St. Clairsville, and worked as a court stenographer before coming to Ashville, and being part owner and bookkeeper for Howard Trucking with her lifelong companion George E. Howard.
Martha is preceded in death by George E. Howard; and her brother, John Graham.
Martha is survived by sons, John (Diana) Secrest and Jeff (Janet) Secrest; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Graham; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6th with funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103 with the Rev. Anita Richter officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road Suite B, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020