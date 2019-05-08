|
Martha M. Spires, 78, of Ashville, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on Dec. 9, 1940 to the late Milton R. and Dorothy M. (Vermillion) Garren in East Liverpool, Ohio. Martha had worked as a supervisor in the nursery at Rickenbacker.
Besides her parents, Martha is preceded in death by a brother, Junior R. Garren. She is survived by husband, Joseph Spires; children Pamela (Michael) Levan of Ashville, Dwayne (Diana) Ammon of Columbus and Carrie Bailey of Wellston; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103. Interment to follow at Floral Hills in Circleville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on May 9, 2019