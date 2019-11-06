|
Martha Markins, 65, of Circleville passed away on Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born on April 17, 1954 in Gallipolis to Kelson and Midge (Utzinger) Phillips.
Martha liked to collect purses and watch movies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tim Myers.
Martha is survived by her husband, Stan Markins, and children, Matt Markins and Tina Myers.
There will be no services. Cremation has been observed.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 7, 2019