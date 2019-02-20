|
|
Martha Patterson, 94, of Kingston, passed away February 20.
She was born May 13, 1924 in Whisler, Ohio to Walter and Helen (Brundige) Parker Sr.
She was a member of Whisler Presbyterian Church and Kingston OES #411.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Ralph Patterson Jr.; siblings Walter "Bud" Jr., Charles "Gene" Parker and Harriet Riggin; nephews Samuel and Joe Parker.
Martha is survived by her nephews and nieces, William (Susan), Robert (Margaret), James (Dawn), Charles (Diana) and Judy Parker, Susan (Rod) Murr, Martha Grider and Jack Riggin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Prairie View Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Whisler Presbyterian Church, 11486, Hayesville Road, Kingston or Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43229.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 21, 2019