Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Martha Riffle


1938 - 2020
Martha Riffle Obituary
On April 2, 2020, Martha "Kitten" Riffle, 81, of Circleville, left this world to be with our Father in Heaven.
Her passions in life were her family. From growing up and doing crafts to keep her five wild children busy. She loved going to creeks, mushroom hunting and fishing. She loved going to church early, walking around to talk to everyone before service. She was very social. She enjoyed her grandchildren so much, but recently, she started having great-grandchildren. You would always see her crawling on the floor playing with them. She always took time out to push them on the swing or forage around the yard for rocks, nuts and animals.
Kitten was a genealogist as well and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a seamstress and loved to crochet. She was the sunshine in all our lives and will be missed.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1938 in Jacktown, Ohio to Charles and Mildred (Koch) Mayberry; in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Billy, Paul and Jerry Mayberry, Dorothy Cenky and Betty Canny.
Kitten is survived by her husband of 62 years, Victor Riffle; children Tina (Tim) Ritchie, Bonnie Riffle, Vic (Phyllis) Riffle, Teresa (Gene) Bray and Tammy (Stan) Perkins; grandchildren, Tiffany, David, Amy, Jon, Victor, Blake, Ashton, Kessie, Samantha and Wesley; great-grandchildren, Boone, Laine, Gage, Ahmiah, Liam, Gatlin, Clark, Connor, Mellie, Charlie, Mason, Ryan and Harper.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Pickaway County Genealogical Society, 210 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
