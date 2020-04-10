Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha York Obituary
Martha York, 81, of Circleville, passed away on April 8, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 8, 1938 in Circleville to Vernon and Evelyn (Holland) Lowery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Eva Mae, Evangelin "Vannie", Rosemary and Roberta Jo "Bobbie".
Martha is survived by her husband, Alvin C. York; children, Sheryl (Michael) Petty and A. Douglas "Doug" York; grandchildren, Chad (Jennifer) Lindsey, Matthew (Kendra) Lindsey, Nicole (David Stanton) Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Kevin and Liam; and by sister, Veronda "Ronnie".
A graveside services will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinson Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #265, Columbus, Ohio 43231.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -