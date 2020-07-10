1/
Marvin Driesbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin "Gene" Driesbach, 88, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 20, 1932 in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Clydus Leon and Mabel Lucille (Hardy) Driesbach.
On July 11, 1959, he married Lillian Griffin Driesbach and together, they shared nearly 61 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, surviving are their two children, Stuart Kirk Driesbach, of Circleville, and Dawn Helene Driesbach, of Chesapeake, Virginia; three grandchildren, Dylan Gene Driesbach, of Circleville, Jessica (Cory) Kerns, of Rockbridge, Ohio, and Jennifer (Tim) Koenig, of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Jason VanDyke, and Caroline Kerns, both of Rockbridge, Ohio; and one brother, Clydus "Dan" Driesbach, of Oceanside, California.
Gene joined the United States Airforce in 1951 and honorably served for the next 22 years until his retirement in 1973.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation services will be performed.
A military graveside service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved